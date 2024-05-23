The Indian Railways is set to upgrade the travel experience for passengers on several key routes originating from Visakhapatnam, as conventional coaches on select trains will be replaced with modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes, promising improved comfort and safety.

HB coaches are designed to operate at higher speeds, with reduced air resistance and increased passenger capacity. This makes LHB coaches suitable for express and premium trains that operate at higher velocities. The following trains are set to operate with the LHB coaches, promising smoother rides for passengers:

1. Visakhapatnam-MGR Chennai Central Express (Train No 22801), from 24 May

2. MGR Chennai Central-Visakhapatnam Express (Train No 22802), from 25 May

3. Visakhapatnam-Paradip Express (Train No 22810), from 26 May

4. Paradip-Visakhapatnam Express (Train No 22809), from 27 May

5. Visakhapatnam-Kurnool Town Summer Special Express (Train No 08585), starting 28 May

6. Kurnool Town-Visakhapatnam Summer Special Express (Train No 08586), from 29 May

The revamped trains will feature a total of 19 LHB coaches, including 2nd AC (1 coach), 3rd AC (3 coaches), Sleeper Class (9 coaches), General Second Class (4 coaches), Second Class sitting cum luggage/Divyanjan coach (1 coach), Generator Motor car (1 coach).

The Divisional Railway Manager Suarabh Prasad emphasized that the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway is committed to providing better services to passengers. With the introduction of LHB coaches to these trains, travellers from Visakhapatnam can expect a safer and more comfortable journey on these routes.

About LHB coaches:

LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches represent a significant advancement in passenger train design. Developed by Linke-Hofmann-Busch in Germany (later renamed Alstom LHB GmbH). Being anti-telescopic. LHB coaches are safer in the event of a collision, they do not flip over or penetrate into adjacent coaches. They are also lighter in weight, employ anti-climbing mechanism, and minimise jerks and vibrations during the journey. Overall, passengers can expect a safer and more comfortable ride.