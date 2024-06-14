Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is visiting Visakhapatnam on 14 June 2024, Friday, to assess the readiness of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet. Upon his arrival at INS Dega by a special Air Force aircraft, Singh was welcomed by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendherkar, the flag officer commanding-in-chief, along with other senior command officials, who awarded him a Guard of Honour.

He is set to participate in the “Day at Sea” program aboard INS Jalashwa, an amphibious transport dock under the Eastern Naval Command’s jurisdiction. This visit marks Rajnath Singh’s first to Vizag since resuming his role as Defence Minister following the recent Lok Sabha elections.

During his visit, Singh will inspect one of the major ships of the Eastern Naval Command at sea, traveling there by helicopter. The inspection will feature the presence of all warships in the fleet.

After assuming office at the South Block in New Delhi on 13 June, the Defence Minister chaired a review meeting focusing on the first 100 days’ action plan for his ministry, with a particular emphasis on the welfare of ex-servicemen. He urged officers to dedicate themselves to achieving the action plan’s objectives.

In his commitment to enhancing defence preparedness and promoting self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in defence, the Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) emphasized the importance of regular review meetings to accelerate the progress of the Ministry of Defence’s flagship schemes and initiatives. Highlighting the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean Region, the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chose the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam for his first visit in this tenure to interact with officers and sailors.

Upon taking charge, Rajnath Singh outlined his vision for the next five years, focusing on advancing priority areas to establish a more secure, self-reliant, and prosperous nation.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Visakhapatnam to review the preparedness of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives Guard of Honour at INS Dega in Visakhapatnam. pic.twitter.com/DeP7EXSfsj — NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) June 14, 2024

