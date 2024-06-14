Residents of Vizag have been advised to refrain from indulging in weekend drinking parties as police are stepping up efforts to combat drunk driving on Saturdays and Sundays. Authorities have warned that hefty fines will be imposed on those caught driving under the influence. The Visakhapatnam city police announced that over 50 teams, including various branches of the police force, will be on duty across the city to curb incidents of drunk driving.

Special emphasis will be placed on the beach road stretch between the Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) and Bheemili. A senior police officer noted that, on average, they record around 200 cases of drunk driving on weekends, with most offenders being young people. The goal is to reduce road accidents in the city and take strict action against drunk drivers on weekends when more working individuals and youths tend to drink in bars and hotels.

In addition, authorities have initiated campaigns against illegal parking and started monitoring to alleviate road congestion. Parking in a no-parking zone is illegal, and a fine of Rs 1,035 will be imposed on violators, with vehicles being wheel-locked for unlawful parking.

Despite increased police surveillance, incidents of drunk driving continue to rise in certain areas of the city. When drivers under the influence spot police checkpoints, they often alter their routes, which can lead to accidents.

Besides the anti-drunk driving drive, the Vizag city police have stepped up their efforts to curb issues like traffic congestion and illegal parking in the city. They introduced a ‘traffic stretch management‘ system between Gajuwaka and Sheelanagar, an area that is reputed for traffic jams and road accidents. Besides this, an aforementioned wheel-locking system was also initiated, and cases were booked against vehicles parked in no-parking zones. However, this has drawn mixed reactions from the citizens.

