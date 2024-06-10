In a bold move to address the mounting issue of traffic congestion, the Vizag city police have recently introduced an initiative called “traffic stretch management,” where the public and the police join hands to curb traffic jams in the city. This traffic stretch management system is set to be the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh.

When it comes to traffic jams, the Sheelanagar to Old Gajuwaka Junction is particularly notorious for being a chokepoint for traffic. In accordance with its reputation, the new initiative had its inaugural run at this 4 km stretch on 31 May 2024.

As part of this initiative, 15 volunteers have been tasked with overseeing traffic flow between Sheelanagar and Gajuwaka. A new traffic outpost marked the occasion of their appointment. During the inauguration ceremony, Commissioner of Police, Dr A Ravi Shankar, emphasized the necessity of public involvement in traffic management, citing the rising frequency of road accidents. He said that the area witnesses either one death or a serious injury nearly every day due to accidents. Recognizing this urgency, the police took new traffic volunteers under their wing to aid the traffic police. inclusion of traffic volunteers to support the efforts of the traffic police. Predominantly unemployed individuals, the volunteers have undergone a comprehensive 45-day training program covering soft skills, the wheellock system, and other traffic management lessons. They will now work under the supervision of circle inspector and sub-inspector rank officers

With an alarming annual toll of approximately 350 lives lost to road accidents in Vizag city, this comprehensive action plan is aimed at achieving a zero per cent reduction in road accidents. The key to this strategy is the deployment of specialized officers. Collaborating with CII Young India, Olive Satish, and AP Chambers to train the volunteers, the City Police has taken the lead on this initiative. The rollout of the traffic volunteer system is scheduled for multiple other traffic management stretches across the city in the coming days.

While the new traffic stretch management system has received encouraging reactions from Vizag residents, the verdict on its impact on accident-prone areas like Gajuwaka is yet to be decided. Comment and let us know your thoughts on the initiative!