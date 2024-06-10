In a bold move to address the mounting issue of traffic congestion, the Vizag city police have recently introduced an initiative called “traffic stretch management,” where the public and the police join hands to curb traffic jams in the city. This traffic stretch management system is set to be the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh.
When it comes to traffic jams, the Sheelanagar to Old Gajuwaka Junction is particularly notorious for being a chokepoint for traffic. In accordance with its reputation, the new initiative had its inaugural run at this 4 km stretch on 31 May 2024.
With an alarming annual toll of approximately 350 lives lost to road accidents in Vizag city, this comprehensive action plan is aimed at achieving a zero per cent reduction in road accidents. The key to this strategy is the deployment of specialized officers. Collaborating with CII Young India, Olive Satish, and AP Chambers to train the volunteers, the City Police has taken the lead on this initiative. The rollout of the traffic volunteer system is scheduled for multiple other traffic management stretches across the city in the coming days.
While the new traffic stretch management system has received encouraging reactions from Vizag residents, the verdict on its impact on accident-prone areas like Gajuwaka is yet to be decided. Comment and let us know your thoughts on the initiative!