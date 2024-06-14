Anna canteens, where the poor used to get food at a cheaper price during the Telugu Desam regime, are all set to be reopened soon. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who assumed office on 13 June 2024 in Vijayawada, signed the file related to the revival of Anna Canteens all over the State, including Visakhapatnam.

The canteens, which used to draw crowds, were closed when the YSRCP came to power in the State and most of the buildings lie idle. People, particularly daily wage earners, farm labour and petty vendors, were a happy lot as breakfast, lunch and dinner were available at just Rs 5 each. The then government’s decision to shut down such canteens had drawn a flak.

In Visakhapatnam, as many as 26 Anna Canteens were opened in the limits of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in the year 2018 in two phases. About 10 women were working at the canteens and they used to get a salary of Rs 6,000. They all had lost their employment due to the closure of the canteens by the YSRCP government.

The canteens were opened at the places like MVP Rythu Bazaar, Government Regional Eye Hospital, Sriharipuram, and R&B junction, Marripalem, in Visakhapatnam city and all they were a big hit.

The TDP, during its campaign, promised that Anna canteens would be reopened among others and now, the new government is all set to reopen the Anna Canteens. Actor Balakrishna, who was re-elected from the Hindupur Assembly constituency, has already reopened the canteen in the segment recently with much fanfare.

Read also- New government, new Vizag? Here are 10 changes Vizagites want in the city after the 2024 elections

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu