A common struggle all avid book readers face is having control over how much they splurge on books! With the number of second-hand bookstores in Vizag, bookworms in the city are able to purchase everything on their reading list without emptying their pockets. Let’s take a look at the best second-hand bookstores in Vizag-

Andhra Book House



This second-hand bookstore in Vizag is the locals’ go-to. They sell a range of new and old academic books, novels and non-fiction books at extremely subsidised prices. Right from 12th standard and inter textbooks to MBA and MA entrance exam books, this place has it all. With a strong bargaining game, you can get right about anything for a dirt-cheap prices.

Location: Shop No: 19 Polic Barracks, Suryabagh

SK Kasim Bookstore

Among the many second-hand stores near Police Barracks is SK Kasim Bookstore. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell or rent books, this bookstore is the place to be. In addition to offering books on rent, they have an extensive collection of academic, fiction and non-fiction books for kids, adults and everyone in between.

Location: Shop No. 2, Raja Rammohan Roy Road, Opposite Police Control Room, Suryabagh

S V S Book Centre



SVS book centre is another gem among the many bookstores on Raja Rammohan Roy Road that attracts buyers and sellers from across the city. Although they don’t see many novels, their collection of academic textbooks is quite impressive.

Location: 18, Raja Rammohan Roy Road, Jagadamba Junction

Gupta Brothers Books



Being one of the oldest bookstores in Vizag, Gupta Brothers Books provides a wide range of new as well as second-hand books to everyone from preschoolers to those preparing for competitive exams. In addition to academic books, they also offer a range of fiction and non-fiction books. A separate section of the store is dedicated to their extensive collection of stationery as well.

Location: 47-13-10, Diamond Park Road, Dwaraka Nagar

Whether you’re looking for academic textbooks, a gripping novel or a self-help book, you can get anything you’re looking for at these second-hand stores for a bargain! Each store, with its unique collection, provides an economical alternative to academic textbooks, novels and more!

P S: If you’re on a severely tight budget, but your hands are yearning for a book – borrowing from one of these libraries is also an option.