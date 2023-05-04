Bibliophiles carrying around a book on bus journeys or cafés have become a rare sight in this era of e-books and e-learning. But, the smell and texture of printed pages are what keep a bookworm alive. From Panchatantra, and the Harry Potter series to huge encyclopedias, the libraries in Vizag can leave you in a maze. Yo! Vizag is here to suggest you some of those awesome libraries and bookstores which let you sit comfortably and read. Get your wands and spell, “Revelio” to find your favourite library in the city.

Here is the list of libraries in Vizag.

Visakhapatnam Public Library

Don’t we readers imagine ourselves going to a vast public library, taking our books and reading in a peaceful atmosphere? This is the exact space for it. This library holds a vivid collection of books and space for people to read. Students can take their electronic gadgets into the library for academic purposes. There is a huge garden surrounding the library, which is all the more a reason to be absorbed into a book with a slight gust of air. The library is at the heart of the city, which makes it easy to commute. The staff in the library is polite, understanding, and approachable to the students.

Location: Opposite BVK College, Dwaraka Nagar

AVN College Library

If you’re looking for encyclopedias, 18th-century books, and some varied language books, look no further because AVN College Library has got you a lot of vibrant books on an international scale in various languages. All you have to know is to read in those languages. You will find many genres of books, fiction, tragedy, mythology, science-fiction, etc. This library has a separate student study corner and it allows not only the students from the college but the outsiders are welcomed as well.

Location: AVN College Rd, Behind KGH, I-Town

Book Magic

Book Magic Library started with a motto of replacing technology and gadgets with books in the hands of the younger generation. It’s more than just a library as it conducts many fun activities for kids and youngsters to drive them towards inculcating the habit of reading. Book Magic conducts various events like storytelling sessions, workshops, seminars, book reading sessions, etc. It’s a huge library with an air-conditioned space. Visit the library, have fun, and indulge yourselves in the most amazing events which will help you grow.

Location: Opposite Bharat Petroleum, Lawsons Bay Colony

Ganababu Gandhalayam

Ganababu Grandalayam caters to readers of all ages. Most of Simhachalam’s avid readers visit this library regularly. The library has all the information related to current affairs and political issues. This is one of the reasons why readers have the accessibility to magazines, newspapers, and various historical books. The novel collection of this library is just enchanting. The presence of different genres like fiction, and non-fiction makes it an even more worthy place to visit. This library holds the historic and contemporary vision of the country. Ganababu Grandalayam is a good catch for anyone who is interested to dive in old books.

Location: Araku-Visakhapatnam Rd, Near Police Station, NAD Junction

Pages

Pages is that one bookstore cum library that is at the tip of the tongue of every reader in Vizag. The best place to go, sit, read, and have a complimentary coffee. Pages have an amazing collection of books, every author’s collection, be it kids’ books, academics related, or novels. You will also find Ramcharitramanas and Bhagvat Geeta. Pages also organises meet-and-greet sessions with famous authors and readers’ get-togethers to share each other’s opinions. If you haven’t yet been to pages, you are missing out on a lot of fun.

Location: Near Old Jail Rd, Ram Nagar

Let us know which one of these libraries you visit the most in Vizag!