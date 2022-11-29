The tropical climate of Andra Pradesh, though is a boon in many ways, is a bane in winter. The residents of this state hardly experience winter and miss out on those two months of chilly weather. Nevertheless, many spots across the state experience shocking winter temperatures, leaving us wondering how! Check them out here. Here are the best parks if you are from Vizag and want to take a walk in the evenings and enjoy some cool breeze this winter season.

Scroll down for the best parks in Vizag for a pleasant evening walk.

#1 VMRDA Health Arena

A park that is most famous as a picnic spot among the family crowd is also one of the best workout-friendly spots in town. The park boasts a 2.5 km long jogging track and also has a dedicated space with body-building equipment. Attached to the beach, one can enjoy a splendid evening walk with a hot cup of coffee in this beautiful walk. The park also has a cycling track and a yoga centre.

#2 Tenneti Park

Located at the foothills of Kailashgiri, Tenneti Park is one of the oldest parks in the city. It is also regarded as the first children’s park built by VMRDA. The park is best known for its view of the MV MAA Ship that washed ashore near the park after it drifted from Bangladesh. The ship rumoured to be developed into a tourism project with hotels on the deck is accessible through this park. With beautiful views and walking tracks, Tenneti Park is a good choice for an evening stroll in winter.

#3 Rushikonda Park

A walking stretch built by the Rushikonda beach is yet another pleasant choice these winter evenings. A hotspot for adventure sports by the day in Vizag, this place is nearly empty by sunset. Enjoy some hot maggie, a local speciality, after a long walk by the beach and the cool breeze.

#4 Lumbini Park

One of the most serene locations in Vizag has to be Lumbini Park, located at Appughar. The park has a huge statue of Lord Buddha which is exceptionally calming to the mind. The sunrise and sunset views from here overlooking the beach make it the best park in town for a pleasant walk. The cool breeze in this winter season is just the perfect addition.

#5 Sivaji Park

Created in 1999, this park spreads over 16 acres of land in the city’s heart, MVP Colony. The urban park is well known among the locals for its greenery, walking paths, attractive constructions, and much more. The love for parks among Vizagites has no bounds, and hence the Vizag City is blessed with so many If you are someone who loves to take walks and calm your body and mind, visit these best parks in Vizag.

