The annual handicraft and handloom exhibition organised by the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh (CCAP) is back in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam. Vasantham will be organised at Hotel Green Park on 1 and 2 December 2022, between 10:30 AM and 8 PM.

The Crafts Council of India started in 1964, under the able guidance of Smt. Kamala Devi Chattopadhyaya. The Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh is the tenth council affiliated to World Crafts Council. CCAP is a not-for-profit organisation working for the sustainable growth and development of Indian crafts, weaves and artisans.

With over 100 members who hail from Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and other parts of AP, the group has artisan and student members. The volunteer-run organisation annually conducts Aakriti Vastra, which has been renamed Vasantham for 2022. This exhibition aims to showcase handlooms and handicrafts from across the country and promote handcrafted products. The team works as a facilitator for weavers and artisans, such that due credit is given while being in sync with tradition and culture and promoting rich clusters of handloom and handicrafts.

With a wide variety of authentic products on display, like always, this year too, the exhibition cum sale has a lot to look forward to. Over 40 new stalls out of 50 will be bringing in new products to shop from. Beautiful weaves, home décor, sustainable stationery, socially conscious clothing, award-winning prints, and much more await at Vasantham. From the affordable to the exquisite, buyers at this year’s Vasantham can shop from Rs. 500 onwards. Get a chance to meet weaver communities from the length and breadth of the country and divulge in meaningful conversations around sustainability.

From original Chikankari of Lucknow, Mangalgiri of Andhra Pradesh, Ajrak of Gujarat, Chanderi of Madhya Pradesh, Jamdani Weaves from West Bengal to Lambani tribal jewellery, jute bags, hand embroidered potlis and vegan leather bags and accessories, Vasantham is a visual treat for all.

Home décor enthusiasts can get their hands on exquisite Jaipur blue pottery, Pichwai paintings, Moonj and water reed crafts and brass & Blackstone cookware. Kilm weaving home furnishings, handcrafted & hand-painted stationery, and bed and table linen, are other attractions at this handloom and handicraft exhibition in Visakhapatnam.

Mark your Calendar: 1 & 2 December

Where: Green Park

Timing: 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM

