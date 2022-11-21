The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has announced a South India Temple Tour called ‘Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train’ from Visakhapatnam in December 2022. The 10-nights and 11 days trip aboard the Sambalpur Express will be covering major temple towns of South India. Read on to know more details.

An all-inclusive tour announced by the IRCTC starting from Visakhapatnam will cover Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Thanjavur, Mahabalipuram, Kanchipuram and Srisailam. The journey will begin on 3 December 2022 and end at Visakhapatnam on 13 December 2022. Along with Visakhapatnam, travellers can also board and de-board the train at Bramhpur and Rajahmundry.

The onward journey begins at 1:30 pm on 3 December from Visakhapatnam and will reach back at 3 pm on 13 December. The Sambalpur express will have 13 sleeper coaches, 1 pantry car, and 2 SLR coaches. Two packages have been announced; standard and budget, both inclusive of stay, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and local transport. The standard package has been priced at ₹19,345 per person, and the budget package has been priced at ₹18,685 per head, inclusive of GST.

Interested passengers can book their tickets at the IRCTC Office located at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station or contact +91 8287932318 or 08912500695.

