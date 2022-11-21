The Indian Meteorological Department has announced that heavy rainfall is likely over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh starting today, 21 November 2022. Areas such as Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati Districts are expected to be on alert over the next 48 hours.

The IMD said that a well-marked low-pressure area located over the South Bay of Bengal is expected to move west-northwards and concentrate into a depression, causing rains over coastal Andhra. Light to moderate rains has been forecast over many areas, while heavy rainfall is expected to be isolated, starting from today to Wednesday in Andhra Pradesh.

A yellow watch has been issued over eight south districts which include Prakasam, Kurnool, Guntur, Krishan, Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor, and Anantapuram. The weather department has also advised the fishermen against venturing into the sea. Southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, along the coast of Andhra Pradesh, is expected to be rough and dangerous during this period.

All local departments have been notified to stay alert over the next three days.

