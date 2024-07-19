Last month, the election-fever ran high throughout India as the results of the General Elections were announced. This month, the Union Budget 2024 is carrying the baton forward as the next big thing to watch. The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will propose the 2024 Budget on 23 July 2024 – a much-anticipated date. She will be speaking on behalf of the new NDA administration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this coalition Government, Andhra Pradesh holds a crucial position with its high majority and has certain developmental expectations that the Budget 2024 would hopefully meet.

Accordingly, Chandrababu Naidu has been in and out of meetings with the Cabinet in Delhi, discussing financial aid and infrastructure development for the State. He has met key ministers including Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, among others, and conveyed several key projects and funding needs. Based on his wishlist, here are six primary expectations for Andhra Pradesh from the upcoming Union Budget:

1. Polavaram Project

A vital National Irrigation initiative, the Polavaram project is essential for Andhra Pradesh’s agricultural sector. The state government has already requested a multi-year allocation to complete this project, which addresses the state’s drinking water, irrigation, and power needs. The total project cost was estimated at around Rs 55,500 crore when approved by the Technical Advisory Committee in 2019.

2. Development of Amaravati

Chandrababu Naidu has sought central assistance for the development of Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh, requesting an allocation of Rs 15,000 crore for essential infrastructure. The overall cost to construct Amaravati is projected at around Rs 1 lakh crore, with critical infrastructure such as the Raj Bhawan, high court, secretariat, legislative Assembly and Council, and land development potentially costing over Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years.

3. Aid for Underdeveloped Regions

The Chief Minister has appealed for the release of central funds pending for agriculture assistance under various schemes, targeting support for backward districts and underdeveloped regions.

4. Metro and Rail Projects

Chandrababu Naidu’s wishlist includes support for metro projects in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Amaravati, a light rail project, and a Vande Bharat train from Vijayawada to Mumbai and New Delhi.

5. Connectivity and Infrastructure

In meetings with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Naidu emphasized the need for several road projects, including a new expressway connecting Hyderabad and Amaravati. Additionally, he urged for the implementation of a power transmission line from Kurnool to Visakhapatnam and proposed transforming the Vizag-Kakinada region into a green hydrogen manufacturing hub.

He also requested grants for developing external infrastructure such as industrial water supply and power, and for establishing an integrated aquapark. He also sought grants for infrastructure projects like the Ramayapatnam Port and an integrated steel plant in Kadapa.

Additionally, Chandrababu Naidu asked for Rs 385 crore for land acquisition to establish a Greyhounds training centre for the anti-Maoist force and Rs 27.54 crore for operational costs. He also advocated for increasing the number of IPS officers from 79 to 117.

The extensive demands put forth by Chandrababu Naidu reflect the state’s urgent need for financial support and infrastructural development. With Andhra Pradesh being a key state for the coalition government, it remains to be seen how the Union Budget 2024 will address these expectations on the marked date.

