On the evening of July 19, 2024, an APSRTC bus traveling from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam collided with a stationary lorry near Adapaka village in Laveru mandal, Srikakulam district. The lorry had stopped in the middle of the National Highway due to a tyre burst. The accident resulted in ten people being injured.

Etcherla MLA Eswara Rao and his supporters assisted in transporting the injured to the hospital using ambulances.

This incident is one of a series of road accidents reported in Andhra Pradesh over the past few days.

On July 14, a tragic accident occurred at the Tenali flyover in Mangalagiri around 8:30 in the morning. A car collided with an autorickshaw, resulting in the death of one child and injuries to four others. The state’s Welfare Minister, S. Savitha, witnessed the accident and immediately stopped to help the victims. The police reported that the deceased were traveling from Hyderabad to Rajavolu. During their journey, their car collided with a truck parked on the road at Lakshminagar in the mandal. Three people died on the spot, and several others were seriously injured.

Earlier, on July 8, 2024, a similar incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh‘s Eluru district. Three people died and two others were severely injured when their car crashed into a stationary lorry on the national highway near Lakshmi Nagar in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal.

Additionally, on June 27, an Innova car crashed into a tree in Andugulapalem, Vinukonda Mandal, Palnadu district, resulting in the deaths of three people. Five others were injured and received treatment at a private hospital.

Further details regarding the Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam APSRTC bus accident are still awaited.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.