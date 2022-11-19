A bus with 44 Sabarimala pilgrims met with an unfortunate accident and overturned near the Pathanamthitta District while returning to Andhra Pradesh on Saturday morning. While no causalities have been reported, 20 pilgrims have been injured.

According to a preliminary investigation, the police have learned that the driver lost control at a sharp curve and toppled the bus at around 8:30 am on Saturday morning. The police, fire, forest, and revenue department officials rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Out of the injured, one eight-year-old boy reportedly received severe injuries and has been shifted to the Kottayam Medical College along with two others. The rest of the passengers are being treated at the Perunad Taluk Hospital. Health Minister Veena George reached the spot, overlooked the rescue operations, and ensured necessary treatment was provided for all injured pilgrims. The District Collector and District Police Commissioner were also present at the accident spot.

The police, while addressing the media regarding the Sabarimala bus accident, said that the driver was exhausted as he had had no rest in the past three days. A probe into the matter is underway.

