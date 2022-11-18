On Friday, 18 November 2022, the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police arrested a man for blackmailing and robbing money from a married woman. The police identified the accused as C Sekhar (24), a local of Guduru Mandal, Tirupati District. This incident came to light when the victim approached the cyber police and raised a complaint.

According to the police report, the victim, a married woman in Vizag, fell into this trap through Instagram. A few weeks ago, the accused sent the woman a friend request on Instagram and initiated a conversation. Soon, he trapped her in the name of love and continued chatting with her on WhatsApp video calls and voice messages.

One day, Sekhar blackmailed the victim that he would leak the chats and video call recordings and demanded money. Reportedly, the accused also took advantage of this situation and harassed her to send more photographs of herself.

After resorting to accepting his demands for a while, the victim raised a complaint with the Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police after prolonged harassment from Sekhar. Cyber Crime Inspector K Bhavani Prasad initiated an investigation and traced him. The police found that the accused was a local of Guduru and arrested him there on Thursday. Later, they produced him at the court and sent him to remand.

Inspector Bhavani Prasad appealed to all the citizens to keep their distance from anonymous persons on social media.

