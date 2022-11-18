On Thursday, 17 November 2022, the Vizag City Police and Task Force got to the bottom of three illegal ganja trading rackets and arrested the accused. The cops nabbed five accused persons and seized 150 kilos of ganja and other belongings. Two of these cases were registered at the Kancharapalem PS and one at the Airport PS.

In one of these cases, the Vizag Police and Task Force arrested a man selling ganja to youth at the Gnanpuram bus stop. They seized 1.1 kilos of the illicit substance, a mobile phone and cash from the accused, E Reddy. In the second case at the Kancharapalem PS, the cops nabbed two brothers, P Mahendra (39) and P Rajendra (41), based on credible information.

The police raided a residence and found that the brothers had been running an illegal smuggling racket. Further, they seized 10 kilos of ganja, three mobile phones, and Rs 2,100 in cash.

Another case near the Aiport PS amounted to 140 kilos of the total ganja seized yesterday. Acting on a tip, the Vizag Task Force and police officials raided a residence near D Mart and arrested G Jagadeesh (22) and G Kumari (30). Further, they seized two mobiles and a two-wheeler.

