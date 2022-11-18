This evening, a tragic incident occurred in Vizag, where two students of the ANITS Engineering College had reportedly drowned at Bheemili Beach. According to the officials, one of the two missing ventured into the waters and got swept away due to the heavy currents. The authorities stated that the other went missing while trying to save his friend.

The two ANITS College students are currently being searched with the help of professional swimmers. Only two days ago, the GVMC appointed 38 swimmers to safeguard those venturing into the sea from such accidents.

Additionally, the authorities have deployed three search boats and a helicopter to track the drowned students at Bheemili Beach in Vizag. A further update regarding their whereabouts is awaited.

