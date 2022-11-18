After making a blockbuster hit in Malayalam and Telugu, Drishyam 2 finally hit the theatres in Hindi. The Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu starrer is directed by Abhishek Pathak. The plot of the movie revolves around the case related to Vijay (Ajay Devgn) and his family. After seven years of the case being closed, a series of unexpected events bring the truth to light and threaten the lives of this family. The movie was released at the theatres today, and here are Twitter reviews of Drishyam 2 you must take a look at before you head out to watch it this weekend.

Movie critic and influencer Taran Adarsh says:

Film Trade Analyst and critic Sumit Kadel says:

#Drishyam2Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #Drishyam2 is an EXHILARATING – ENTHRALLING & ENTERTAINING thriller that keep you hooked & booked throughout. Director @AbhishekPathakk made the 1st half stronger than the original while 2nd Half is a BANGER with a JAW DROPPING CLIMAX. SURE SHOT HIT pic.twitter.com/APZyYtHRSy — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 18, 2022

Vishwajit Patil says:

#Drishyam2 Review : DRISHYAM 2

is Simply Brilliant an

Edge-of-the-seat Suspense thriller which will keep you engaged throughout its duration. @ajaydevgn Outstanding Performance.. Akshaye Khanna Impactful..@AbhishekPathakk Excellent Direction. #Drishyam2Review Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/sMm9wPnor2 — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) November 18, 2022

Social media influencer Siddharth Kannan says:

.@ajaydevgn again proves d ‘Genuis’ Actor he is!#Tabu’s anguished & determined mom role makes for an ideal reference for generations. #AkshayeKhanna proves why he is dark horse. #AbhishekPathak takes the sequel to a whole new level. #Drishyam2: 4.5 stars #sidk #Drishyam2Review pic.twitter.com/Pd8FMB54Zh — Siddharth Kannan (@sidkannan) November 18, 2022

Movie critic and trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal says:

Movielover says:

#Drishyam2 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ A perfect Edge of the seat Thiller !

The best Story with a Engaging Screenplay & So many Twist and turns. Ajay Devgan, Akshay Khanna & Tabbu just nailed it !

Dsp’s BGM is Effective.

Overall A faithful remake of original Malayalam film.#Drishyam2Review pic.twitter.com/xeoHUtFQQj — Movielover (@Movielover487) November 18, 2022

Madhuri Nayak says,

Such a fantabulous movie , #Drishyam2 mesmerizing @ajaydevgn gripping storyline interesting suspense and shocking climax a full too entertainer go watch in your nearest theater #Drishyam2Review #Drishyam2ThisFriday pic.twitter.com/g2asTaNO22 — Madhuri Naik (@madhurinaik) November 18, 2022

It is evident that the edge-of-the-seat thriller has captured the audience. The audience has nothing but praise for Drishyam 2 on Twitter reviews. From actors to critics to fans, there is just a one-word description, blockbuster. If you are watching the movie this weekend, let us know your review in the comments below or tag us on Instagram.