#1 The Knight Before Christmas

This 2019 comedy American drama is all bout a medieval knight who is transported to the present day. He falls in love with a high school science teacher who doesn’t really believe in love. Their journey is beautifully encapsulated in this feel-good movie. The cast of the movie directed by Monika Mitchel, includes Josh Whitehouse, Vanessa Hudgens, Emmanuelle Chriqui and others.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#2 The Claus Family 1 & 2

A Dutch-Belgian movie directed by Matthias Timmermans is the best option to kick-start this Christmas season. The movie is about how a kid discovers his grandfather is Santa Claus and has to help him deliver presents across the world. But the kid who hates the concept of Christmas presents makes it hard for Santa to complete his job. The cast of the movie Mo Bakker, Josje Huisman, Jan Decleir and others in lead roles. The movie has two parts, both of which prove to be entertaining.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#3 A Boy Called Christmas

Directed by Gil Kenan, this fantasy Christmas movie on OTT stars Zoe Margaret Colletti, Henry Lawful, Maggie Smith and others in prominent roles. The movie follows an ordinary boy who sets out on an adventure into the snowy mountains in search of his father. He and his headstrong reindeer and a loyal pet mouse finally achieve their goal.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#4 David and the Elves

A Polish Christmas movie dubbed in English, David and the Elves, is a movie you would want to watch when the kids are not around. With a fair share of laughs and funny moments, the movie has many swear words you wouldn’t want your kids to hear. Nevertheless, the movie is about young David who is sad because his parents have movies to a big city and have forgotten how important Christmas is. He meets an elf with whom he embarks on a journey to the mountains in search of his grandparents.

OTT Platform: Netflix

#5 Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

A toymaker loses all his will to create new toys after his assistant steals his book of ideas and a unique toy called the matador toy. His life changes when his granddaughter comes to visit him. David E Talbert directs this feel-good movie, and the cast includes Madalen Mills, Kieron L Dyer, Keegan Michael Key and others in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Netflix

