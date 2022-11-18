With the second T20 between India and New Zealand and the start of the FIFA World Cup 2023, the weekend looks loaded with entertainment and drama. Adding fuel to this, the OTT platforms are also gearing up to enthral us with several movies and web series which were released today. From much-awaited blockbuster movies to binge-worthy web series, the content looks action-packed.

Here is the list of movies and web series released today on OTT platforms.

Sardar

Directed by PS Mithran, Sardar is a recent bilingual action spy thriller starring Karthi Sivakumar in a dual role. The plot follows the father-son duo of Sardar, a celebrated spy, and Inspector Vijay Kumar, a famous cop. How Vijay finds the mission of his life that interconnects with his father’s past forms the crux of Sardar. The movie features Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, and Chunky Pandey in crucial roles. Sardar garnered whopping numbers at the box office and was a great critical success as well.

OTT platform: Aha

Anel Meley Pani Thuli

Anel Meley Pani Thuli is an upcoming Tamil crime thriller directed by Kaiser Anand and stars Andrea Jeremiah and Aadhav Kannadasan in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a woman who is sexually assaulted by unidentified men in a forest. At the police station, the victim has to identify the culprits, whose faces she doesn’t even remember. How she attempts to get hold of the unknown assaulters with other help of the police forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Kumari

Kumari is a Malayalam mythological fantasy drama written and directed by Nirmal Sahadev and stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shine Tom Chacko, and Surabhi Lakshmi in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Kumari, a naive girl, who marries and moves to a far-off land in Kanhirangat. Soon, she finds out the evil ways of the locals to keep their tradition alive through human sacrifice.

OTT platform: Netflix

Slumberland

Slumberland is an American fantasy adventure film directed by Francis Lawrence and is based on the comic strip, Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winson McCay. The plot revolves around a young girl in the dream world of Slumberland. She works with an outlaw to see her late father once again. This movie stars Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, and Kyle Chandler in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Wonder Women

Wonder Women is an upcoming Indian film directed by Anjali Menon and stars Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Nadiya, and others in lead roles. Five pregnant ladies meet at a parental class run by Nandita, who calls them all superheroes for the journey they are about to embark on. During their time there, they discover their inner selves and find answers to their deep-rooted problems.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Five Six Seven Eight

Two long-time rivals, Vikram and Semba, unite through their love for dance. How they put aside their differences and join hands to enter a national-level dance competition forms the crux of the plot. On their course, they are bound to save a life. Starring Ditya Sagar and Vivek Jogande in the lead roles, Five Six Seven Eight is a Tamil web series directed by Vijay Prasanna JK, and Mrudhula Sridharan.

OTT platform: Zee5

Reborn Rich

Reborn Rich is an upcoming Korean fantasy period drama directed by Jung Dae-yoon and stars Song Joong-ki, Lee Sung-min, and Shin Hyun-been in the lead roles. The series narrates the story of a humble employee at a wealthy conglomerate, the Suyang Group. When he is killed by the youngest son of the Suyang Group, he reincarnates inside the body of his murderer. How he sketches to take over the company forms the crux of the plot. The series is based on a webtoon of the same name by San Gyung.

OTT platform: Netflix

Somebody

Directed by Jung Ji-woo, Somebody is an upcoming Korean thriller series starring Kim Young-kwang, Kang Hae-rim, Kim Yong-ji, and others in key roles. Somebody is a social media platform that connects people together. When the platform is linked to a murder, an employee along with her friends, one of whom is a detective, tries to unravel the mystery.

OTT platform: Netflix

Country Mafia

Directed by Shashank Rai, Country Mafia is an upcoming Indian political revenge drama starring Soundarya Sharma, Anshuman Pushkar, Anita Rai, and others in crucial roles. The plot revolves around two IAS aspirants who swear to avenge their father’s death. In their quest, they fight Babban, a liquor kingpin and a political bigwig.

OTT platform: Zee5

Elite S6

Created by Carlos Montero, Elite is a teen drama starring Maria Pedraza, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, and several others in key roles. The plot revolves around three friends whose school building collapses, leading them to choose a new one. There, the three face ill-treatment from the wealthy and spoiled kids. How they navigate past these amid dramatic turn of events forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

