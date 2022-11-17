Indian filmmakers have never deprived their audiences of quality content and 2022 proved to be yet another year loaded with some of the best movies and web series. Alongside blockbuster flicks such as RRR, Sita Ramam, and Karthikeya 2, the web series game was also top-notch. The OTT platforms paved the way for gripping storylines and amazing performances, turning into saviours for many binge-lovers.

Here are some of the best Indian web series of 2022 that you must watch right away if you haven’t.

Also read: 9 web series releasing this week of November to binge with some coffee

Crash Course

Kota is a brewing ground, or rather a grazing ground, for aspirants of competitive exams. Just like the half a million students, eight youth set foot in the city with high aims and dreams of bagging double-digit All India Ranks. But soon, they crumble in the competition between two training centres, whose owners have been arch rivals for ages, aiming to be the top institute in the city of competition. Watch the journey of the eight fun-loving youngsters from experiencing the fruits of love, friendship, and joy to falling victim to family pressure and examinations. This new series features Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri, Riddhi Kumar, and others in the main roles. Crash Course was directed by Vijay Maurya and was created by Manish Hariprasad.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

Suzhal: The Vortex

A criminal investigation in a small town in India threatens to shake up the cultural and societal fabric. The story tracks how an entire community gets on board to find the person who gets kidnapped during their local festival of Goddess Angalamman. Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the cast of this trending Tamil web series includes Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R Parthiban and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Rocket Boys

Rocket Boys is a tribute to the legends of India’s space adventure, Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J. Bhabha. This eight-episode web series stars Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh, and Regina Cassandra among others who brilliantly portray this well-researched space drama. This is a remarkable retelling of the Indian space history which we must all watch, especially the Gen Zs. So strap in for a scientific journey that became a part of Indian Independence on its way.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

Delhi Crime: Season 2

Directed by Richie Mehta and Tanuj Chopra this crime drama web series on Netflix is a must-watch for its true stories that happened around Delhi. The first season is set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape, which portrays how the DCP of South Delhi Vartika Chaturvedi catches the culprit with her efficient gang. In season two, the DCP and her gang solve the Chaddi Baniyan Gang murder mystery. Played by Shefali Shah, the character of Vartika Chaturvedi is very empowering and inspiring. The cast of the show also includes Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang. This web series on Netflix has also received the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2020.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Indian Predator

Indian Predator is a three-part true-crime docuseries based on real-life stories. The three seasons are named The Butcher of Delhi, The Diary of a Serial Killer, and Murder in a Courtroom respectively. This crime thriller series navigates through interviews with criminals and anecdotes from victims and witnesses while also retelling the stories in a fictionalised way. Indian Predator received wide recognition for keeping the audiences gripped to the screens through an engaging narration.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

This Hindi show is a psychological thriller and is a remake of the British series Luther. Starring Ajay Devgn, Raashi Khanna and Esha Deol in lead roles, the show can take you on a thrilling journey. The storyline is about the super cop Rudra Veer Singh journeying through the maze of psychopathic minds in the crime-ridden streets of Mumbai.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Let us know which one of these Indian web series you think is the best one of 2022. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.