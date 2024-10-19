In the world of cinema, some films stand out for their ability to hook audiences with their unexpected and unforgettable plot twists. These movies take the art of storytelling to a whole new level, creating stories where appearances deceive, and each revelation reshapes the entire experience. From psychological thrillers to complex mysteries, here are 10 such movies on OTT with insane plot twists that you need to watch:

1. Diabolique

The wife and mistress of a cruel boarding school headmaster conspire to end his tyranny once and for all. But even after his death, they find themselves tormented by his haunting presence.

Watch on: Plex, MUBI

2. Get Out

Chris Washington visits the family of his white girlfriend, Rose Armitage. From the moment he arrives, he senses an unsettling atmosphere among the seemingly friendly white residents. Soon, he uncovers something far more sinister lurking beneath the surface.

Watch on: Netflix

3. Kaun?

On a stormy afternoon, a young woman grows increasingly anxious as she awaits the return of her parents. With news reports warning of a serial killer on the loose, her fear intensifies when a stranger arrives at her door.

Watch on: YouTube

4. Decision To Leave

Detective Jang Hae-jun is tasked with investigating a suspicious death at the base of a mountain. As he delves deeper into the case, he finds himself drawn to the enigmatic widow of the deceased. The unexpected conclusion will leave viewers reeling, while the intense emotional undercurrent keeps them captivated.

Watch on: Mubi

5. Pokiri

A hardened criminal navigates his way through two warring gangs while protecting his love interest from the advances of a corrupt police officer.

Watch on: YouTube

6. Atonement

Briony Tallis, a precocious 13-year-old aspiring writer, sets in motion a devastating chain of events when she wrongfully accuses her sister’s lover of a crime. The fallout from this accusation alters lives forever.

Watch on: JioCinema, Apple TV

7. Munnariyippu

Freelance journalist Anjali Arakkal, while working on the autobiography of a retiring jail superintendent, encounters prisoner C K Raghavan, who has been incarcerated for double murder. Despite serving beyond his term, Raghavan insists on his innocence, leading Anjali into a mystery with chilling revelations.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video, Sun NXT

8. Prisoners

After the abduction of two young girls, their desperate families and the local police begin a relentless pursuit of the kidnapper, uncovering dark and disturbing secrets along the way. If you’re looking for something surprising and shocking, this is a must-watch in this list of movies.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

9. Chathikkatha Chanthu

To deter the advances of his landlord’s daughter, Chanthu invents a fictional love interest, Vasumathi. However, things spiral out of control when his letters reach a real woman by that name, who falls for him.

Watch on: SunNXT

10. Manorama Six Feet Under

Satyaveer, a failed novelist, is hired by a mysterious woman, Manorama, to investigate her husband’s alleged affair. What begins as a straightforward case quickly escalates into a dangerous web of deception, betrayal, and murder.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video