The whole of Gujarat is celebrating Navaratri except the cursed village of Raniwada, where celebrating Garba is forbidden. When the rules are broken, however, Jhakmudi – the evil witch who placed the curse – awakens once again.

Why Watch: If you enjoy supernatural stories with local folklore, or if you’re still reeling from Navaratri, Jhamkudi is a perfect watch.

OTT Platform: ShemarooMe

Mood: Creepy and slightly funny, perfect for a late-night horror binge.

2. If you’re in the mood for real-life drama and gossip

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3

Follow the fabulous lives of Bollywood wives as they navigate personal tensions and new friendships with a group from Delhi.

Why Watch: If glitz, glamour, and reality TV shows are your guilty pleasures, this series will entertain you to no end.

Platform: Netflix

Mood: Fun and light-hearted, great for when you want to engross yourself in someone else’s juicy drama.

3. For a Chilling Experience

Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare

This chilling docuseries reveals the dark secrets of an online romance gone wrong, exploring sinister motives and deception.

Why Watch: If you’re intrigued by true crime and psychological thrillers, this is the perfect watch out of all the new OTT releases this week.

Platform: Netflix

Mood: Gripping and unsettling, ideal for fans of true crime narratives.

4. When you want your drama to be tense, fierce, and competitive

Rivals

The intense rivalry between Rupert Campbell-Black, an Olympian-turned-politician and Declan O’Hara, a TV executive in 1980s England.

Why Watch: If you find it interesting to watch two people fighting it out to get ahead of one another, this is the show for you. With tense power dynamics, politics, and media set in the ‘80s, Rivals is a gripping drama.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Mood: Intense, aggressive, and retro.

4. Want to be scared out of your skin?

The Devil’s Hour Season 2

Every night, without fail, Lucy Chambers wakes up at exactly 3:33 am, in the middle of the devil’s hour. In the second season, Lucy returns with a new partner, with whom she digs out the traumatic events of her past.

Why Watch: Perfect for fans of psychological horrors. This season dives deeper into its mind-bending narrative.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mood: Mysterious, frightening and suspenseful.

5. For Cultural Comedy

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh

This series explores the culture shock faced by an Indian family in America through humorous and dramatic flashbacks.

Why Watch: Perfect for anyone looking for a lighthearted yet insightful take on immigrant life, blending humor with relatable experiences.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mood: Funny and relatable, ideal for when you want to laugh and reflect.

6. For when you want explosive action

Paris Has Fallen

A protection officer and an MI6 operative join forces to protect Paris from a dangerous conspiracy.

Why Watch: Expect high-octane action, heroes, and fights.

Platform: Lionsgate Play

Mood: Adrenaline-pumping, ideal for fans of fast-paced action films.

7. In the mood for a revenge drama?

Kondal

Manuel, a hot-headed fisherman, faces problems in his hometown. Deciding to leace his past behind, he takes up a job on a fishing boat. As he settles into his new environment, minor disagreements with his fellow co-workers spiral into deeper conflicts.

Why Watch: Kondal is a gripping, sea action drama with tension-filled moments and unexpected twists.

Platform: Netflix

Mood: Engaging, surprising, and violent.

8. When you’re thinking about womanhood

Soul Stories

Each episode of this TV show shows the different lives, challenges, and experiences of four women. The series explores the lives of these women through the lens of the societal expectations placed upon them.

Why Watch: This series offers a powerful, socially relevant narrative for viewers who are drawn to thought-provoking discussions about the experiences of women.

Platform: Manorama Max

Mood: Reflective and meaningful, ideal for when you want something socially conscious.

9. When you want an intruiging mystery

Reeta Sanyal

Advocate Reeta Sanyal investigates criminals while searching for her father’s killer. Drama and suspense meet in this gripping narrative.

Why Watch: If you enjoy crime dramas with strong female leads and complex plots, this series will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Mood: Engaging and suspenseful, ideal for mystery lovers.

10. For Quirky Office Humor

The Office Australia

This version of The Office follows managing director Hannah Howard as she tries to keep her office afloat amidst quirky challenges. This is easily one of the most-anticipated new OTT releases of this week.

Why Watch: If you love workplace comedies filled with eccentric characters, this show is bound to make you laugh.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Mood: Funny and light-hearted, ideal for a casual viewing experience.

With so many new OTT releases at your fingertips this week, your weekend watchlist is set! Whether you’re in the mood for a light comedy, an intense thriller, or something heartwarming, there’s something here for everyone. So sit back, relax, and enjoy your weekend binge!

