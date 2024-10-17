Rom-coms have always been the comfort genre! There is nothing better than spending time with loved ones and enjoying a romantic movie while sharing popcorn – it makes for a perfect date night. If you are planning for an evening full of romance and butterflies, watch these 7 rom-com movies on OTT that will help spark chemistry between you and your partner.

1. Love and Other Drugs

Jamie Randall is a salesperson, and also a womanizer who gets kicked out of his previous job for having sex with his manager’s girlfriend.

He starts his new job as a salesman in a pharmaceutical company, where he meets a young woman, Maggie Murdock, who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

After a while, he falls for Maggie and wants to have a serious relationship with her but she rejects him. (The story doesn’t end there!)

OTT platform: Prime Video

2. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Andie Anderson works as a writer in a women’s magazine, where her job is to write a series of “How to” articles. After a while, she wishes to push the boundaries of her writing and create something interesting. She decides to write an article on “How to lose a guy in 10 days,” and to prove her point, she starts to date a man and tries to provoke him to dump her in 10 days. (Caution: Don’t apply the plot to your life!)

OTT platform: Netflix, Prime Video

3. The Proposal

Margaret, an editor of a New York publishing firm faces the threat of deportation dur to an expired visa.

To avoid the getting deported, she convinces her assistant, Andrew, to marry her in return for a promotion. Their relationship takes a turn when Andrew and Maget fly to Andrew’s home for his grandma’s 90th birthday.

OTT platform: YouTube

4. Jerry Maguire

Jerry Maguire is a successful and wealthy sports agent, but everything changes when he starts thinking about his purpose in life one day. He wants to start something new, but unfortunately, his clients and superiors aren’t happy with his decision.

In defiance, Jerry steps out of his sports business with only one loyal client Rod Tidwell, and his former colleague, Dorothy Boydand embarks on a new journey and finding love along the way.

OTT platform: Netflix, Sony Liv

5. 10 Things I Hate About You

Cameron is a new student at Padua High. As he navigates his first day at school, he quickly gets drawn to Bianca Stratford, a stunning sophomore.

He wants to date her, but according to Bianca’s father, she is not allowed to date until her unsociable sister Kat does. So, Cameron tries to set the cold-hearted Kat up with bad boy Patrick Verona.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

6. Crazy, Stupid, Love

Cal and Emily are a perfect couple until one day, Emily asks for a divorce. Cal tries to navigate his single life with the help of his bachelor friend and learns to pick up girls from the bar.

OTT platform: Jio Cinema

7. When Harry Met Sally

Harry and Sally have been best friends for years. Sally gives Harry a ride to New York after they graduate from the University of Chicago. On the way there, they’re faced with a huge problem which could ruin their friendship. Can Harry and Sally still be good friends?

OTT platform: Apple TV, Prime Video

These romantic movies from the late 90s and early 2000s will capture your heart while sparking nostalgia. So, don’t forget to put these rom-com movies on your watch list for a romantic date night.

