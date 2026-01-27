Romance Movies: 7 Top Classic Love Stories to Watch!

Romance is one of the most beloved film genres, emphasising lighthearted and humorous storylines centred around themes of love and attraction.If you’re a fan of romance and looking for some great recommendations, here are seven classic romance movies to check out, including favourites like 27 Dresses and Pride and Prejudice. You won’t want to miss these!

Romance movies to swoon to!

1. The Proposal

Margaret is a hard working editor, who is now at the risk of being deported to Canada. In order to avoid that, she seeks the help of her assistant, Andrew, to marry her. However, a trip to Andrew’s hometown leads to unexpected consequences.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

Ben has to convince his coworkers to make a woman fall in love with him. On the other hand, Andie is tasked to write a magazine column on how to lose a guy in 10 days to help her friend in her love life. Will the duo make it at the end of the day?

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Netflix

3. Pride and Prejudice

Elizabeth Bennett is a strong willed and independent young woman with sensible opinions. At a local ball, she encounters a wealthy young man, Mr Darcy, who is downright arrogant. But as fate has it, Elizabeth and Darcy begin to form an unusual relationship.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Netflix

4. 50 First Dates

Henry Roth is afraid of commitment until he meets the beautiful Lucy. After meeting with her, Henry thinks he has finally found the girl of his dreams. But after learning about Lucy’s amnesia, he resolves to win her over again each day.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Zee5

5. Sense and Sensibility

After the death of their father, three young girls find themselves in poverty and they are forced to seek financial security through marriage. Based on Jane Austen’s novel of the same name, this movie is one of the most popular romance movies!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

6. 10 Things I Hate About You

The moment Cameron, a wide-eyed newcomer at Padua High School, lays eyes on Bianca, infatuation strikes without warning. She becomes his instant fixation. There’s just one maddening obstacle in the way. Bianca is off-limits unless her sharp-tongued, fiercely independent older sister, Kate, agrees to date first. Known for her acerbic wit and unapologetic feminist streak, Kate has little interest in romance, making Cameron’s pursuit a carefully plotted challenge rather than a simple teenage crush.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

7. 27 Dresses

Jane has spent a lifetime standing beside the aisle, bouquet in hand, applauding other people’s happy endings. Always the bridesmaid. Never the bride. Her quiet devotion is tested when she agrees to orchestrate her sister’s wedding—to the very man she has loved in silence. What follows is a delicate emotional tightrope, where loyalty, longing, and unspoken desire collide. OTT Platform: JioHotstar , Netflix

With these romance movies, you can just pick your favourite and start binge-watching it for the heart-fluttering moments. So what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks and start watching these now!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.