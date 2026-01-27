Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium Reopens in Visakhapatnam

The Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam, which has been renovated with Rs. 16.90 crore, was reopened on 27 January.

It was inaugurated by Member of Parliament M. Sri Bharat, along with Mayor Pila Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam North MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Bharat said that the availability of a large-scale indoor stadium in Visakhapatnam city was a matter of great importance.

“The stadium is now ready to serve as a suitable venue for hosting international-level sports competitions and tournaments.”

He said that with the modernisation undertaken, better facilities have been provided compared to the past. He clarified that the stadium would be maintained without placing any burden on the sportspersons.

As part of the modernisation, the stadium has been equipped with central air conditioning, new seating arrangements, modern firefighting equipment, six badminton courts, a seating capacity of 1,750, and a full-fledged CCTV surveillance system.

Vishnu Kumar Raju said an indoor stadium with all basic amenities is now available to the city’s sportspersons.

He said that sports were essential for health and development, and the stadium would help attract youth towards sports.

District Collector Harendhira Prasad, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, Deputy Mayor D. Govind Reddy, local corporators, municipal officials, representatives of sports associations, and a large number of sportspersons participated in the programme.

