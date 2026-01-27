Vizag POCSO convict on the run for 10 Years arrested in UP

On January 26, Monday, Vizag II Town police caught a POCSO convict, a migrant worker, in Balram district, Uttar Pradesh. The accused has been identified as Salman Khan, 27, a resident of Kotwali Nagar, Balrampur district, Uttar Pradesh.

In 2014, Khan was living in the Alipuram locality of Vizag as a migrant construction worker. Here, he allegedly kidnapped and raped a minor girl, using love as a guise. The II Town Police filed charges against him under sections 363 and 367 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 4 of the POCSO Act in Vizag, leading to his arrest later that same year.

Judge Paidi Manga Kumari presided over the Special POCSO court at that time, where she granted him conditional bail. However, Khan violated the terms of his bail by fleeing to Uttar Pradesh. In response to this breach, a non-bailable warrant was issued for his arrest. Since then, the Vizag Police have been closely monitoring his movements, and upon receiving credible information about his location, they swiftly travelled to Uttar Pradesh and apprehended him.

