Vizag hosts ENC Republic day parade reviewed by Vice Admiral

On January 26, India celebrated its 77th Republic Day. To commemorate this event, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) held Republic Day celebrations in Naval Base, Visakhapatnam, with a ceremonial parade. Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, inspected the parade.

The parade featured a Ceremonial Guard comprising over 500 personnel from marching contingents of submarines, ships, shore establishments, the Defence Security Corps, and the Sea Cadet Corps.

During the Republic Day celebrations event, he said that the Eastern Naval Command Ships had made several foreign port visits, including long-range deployments to Suva, Fiji, and Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. Six new warships joined the services to strengthen anti-submarine warfare and submarine rescue capabilities.

Plans are underway to add two more vessels: the Taragiri, a Nilgiri-class stealth guided missile frigate, and the Anjadip, an anti-submarine warfare shallow watercraft. Their commissioning is expected to take place soon.

