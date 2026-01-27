Ind vs NZ T20 International: Visakhapatnam traffic advisory for fans

Cricket fans and enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation as Visakhapatnam is ready to host the Ind VS NZ T20 International match at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, January 28.

With an expected footfall of over 28,000 spectators, authorities are preparing elaborate traffic and parking plans to make sure that the event is smooth. The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) with the supervision of the Chief Operating Officer Girish Dongre is overseeing all the necessary arrangements which includes the pitch preparations and guest facilities.

This marks the first international cricket match in the city, with the last being the India-South Africa decider on December 6, 2025.

The teams have arrived in Visakhapatnam on Monday evening and held practice sessions on Tuesday. The Visakhapatnam Traffic Police said that the traffic diversions and parking regulations would be enforced from 12 noon on the Ind vs NZ T20 match day. Designated parking spots will be assigned based on ticket categories and have alternate routes for easing congestion around the stadium.

Traffic Diversions for Ind vs NZ T20 match:

Motorists approaching from the Srikakulam side are advised that heavy and commercial vehicles must avoid entering Visakhapatnam city through Anandapuram and continue straight along the National Highway instead. Buses and lighter commercial vehicles from the same direction should follow the coastal stretch, moving via Beach Road through Rushikonda, Sagar Nagar, and Jodugullapalem, ensuring smoother urban circulation.

Meanwhile, special parking arrangements have been mapped out for cricket spectators, clearly segmented by ticket classification and designated entry routes. Vehicles carrying VVIP parking permits are required to approach the stadium via NH-16 and park within Ground A, located inside the venue. Those holding VIP parking passes should proceed to Ground B, situated adjacent to the stadium premises.

Ticket holders travelling from Visakhapatnam can park their vehicles at Vizag Convention on NH-16, or turn left at the Holdage Home Junction in front of the stadium. Sanketika Engineering College ground for two-wheelers and the GVMC parks in ASR Nagar for cars.

Those who come from Srikakulam, Anadapuram, Kommadi, Gambheeram, Vizianagaram, and Boyapalem should turn right at the Car Shed Junction to reach the Sanketika College parking ground or turn left at the PEPSI cutting.

Also read: Vizianagaram road accident: Faulty helmet proves fatal

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.