Light Dark
More...

    Now Reading: RPF rescues abandoned infant near Vizag station

    1
    • 01

      RPF rescues abandoned infant near Vizag station

    Light Dark

    RPF rescues abandoned infant near Vizag station

    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnamYesterday

    RPF Rescues Abandoned Infant Near Vizag Railway Station

    An infant, who had been abandoned in an autorickshaw near the Visakhapatnam railway station, was rescued by the RPF staff on 27 January.

    According to reports, a driver in the area, who noticed the infant crying, alerted the railway police, who, led by Sub-Inspector V. Keerthy Reddy, saved the child and handed him over to the Childline organisation.

    CCTV footage shows that a woman was seen with the child on platform No. 3 and later on platform No. 8 at 9.50 p.m. on 26 January.

    A handbag and a bank passbook of the woman were found in the autorickshaw.

    Also read: Andhra Cricket Association hosts under-14 South zone matches from Jan 27

    Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

    Related Posts

    Previous Post

    Next Post

    Loading Next Post...
    Search
    Popular Now
    Show More
    Scroll to Top
    Loading

    Signing-in 3 seconds...

    Signing-up 3 seconds...