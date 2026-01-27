RPF Rescues Abandoned Infant Near Vizag Railway Station

An infant, who had been abandoned in an autorickshaw near the Visakhapatnam railway station, was rescued by the RPF staff on 27 January.

According to reports, a driver in the area, who noticed the infant crying, alerted the railway police, who, led by Sub-Inspector V. Keerthy Reddy, saved the child and handed him over to the Childline organisation.

CCTV footage shows that a woman was seen with the child on platform No. 3 and later on platform No. 8 at 9.50 p.m. on 26 January.

A handbag and a bank passbook of the woman were found in the autorickshaw.

