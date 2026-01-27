Flower show in Visakhapatnam to be Visakha Utsav Highlight: VMRDA Chairman

VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal inspected the arrangements for the prestigious flower show to be organised at the VMRDA Central Park in Visakhapatnam as part of the Visakha Utsav on Tuesday. Joint Commissioner K Ramesh, Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, CAO Shri Hari Prasad, In-charge DFO Varun Karthik and other officials participated on this occasion.

After inspecting the arrangements for the flower show, the Chairman stated that he had provided clear instructions to the organisers to ensure that the flower show would be a highlight of the Visakha Utsav organised by the state government. Given the large number of visitors expected to attend this three-day event, he advised the organisers to make all necessary arrangements to prevent any inconvenience.

The inspection included various types of rare flowers, attractive floral decorations, and theme-based designs that were specially brought in from other states, including Bangalore and Calcutta. The officials were advised to take steps to ensure that the quality and novelty of the flower arrangements are clearly visible.

The Chairman directed that the safety of visitors be given top priority, with special attention to crowd management, parking facilities, drinking water, toilets, and fire safety. He also instructed authorities to ensure that children, the elderly, and women do not face any inconvenience.

He also suggested that arrangements be made to highlight the theme of “Swachh Andhra – Swarnandhra” for the flower show and spread the message of environmental protection, cleanliness, and green development among the people. The Chairman said that this flower show should bring more respect to the city of Visakhapatnam.

VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal emphasised that this flower show, organised as part of the Visakha Utsav, should not only offer an enjoyable experience for attendees but also serve to attract tourists.

