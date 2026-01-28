Light Dark
    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnamJust now

    Ajit Pawar Passes Away in Plane Crash

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (66) died in a plane crash on the morning of 28 January.

    The incident occurred when the Deputy Chief Minister was on his way to Baramati from Mumbai to take part in the zilla parishad election campaign.

    According to reports, the flight developed a technical snag after taking off and crashed while making an emergency landing.

    Four others were also killed in the incident that occurred around 8.30 a.m.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

