Vande Bharat coaches increased to 20 on Vizag- Secunderabad route

The Waltair Divisional Railway Manager, Lalit Bohra, has announced a permanent increase in the number of Vande Bharat coaches on the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad route from 16 to 20, to meet the high demand of passengers, during his 77th Republic Day speech on Monday.

He stated that the Waltair Division has firmly established itself as one of the five revenue-earning divisions for Indian Railways. The division has also moved 66.7 million tonnes of freight, showing a 13% growth rate. The total earnings reached a massive ₹9,147 crore, which is significantly higher than the previous year. Ranking number one in India for the fastest growth in freight income, the Waltair Division added an extra ₹1,220 crore to its earnings this year.

The Railway Manager announced a prominent surge in passenger travel, with earnings soaring to a record ₹703 crore.

Some notable highlights for the Railways include the implementation of Kavach, an automatic train protection system, in 175 locomotives, and the introduction of an AI-powered robot, ASC Arjun, to monitor safety at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, the manager stated.

