Bangladesh releases 23 fishermen, nine from AP after detention

On Tuesday, January 27, 23 fishermen, including nine from Vizag and 14 from West Bengal, were released by Bagerhat Jail, Bangladesh.

The Secretary of the Bangladesh Ministry of Home Affairs, Mohammad Afiz Al-Asad, was present during the release of the fishermen. Indian High Commission officials, Home Affairs and External Affairs Ministries, the executive magistrate from the district administration, and the police were also present.

Following the release from Bagerhat Jail, the fishermen arrived at Mongla Port under the security of the Bangladesh Coast Guard. All 23 fishermen were acquitted of charges by a local court in Bangladesh on January 20, according to Bagerhat Jail Superintendent Mostafa Kamal. Earlier, 47 fishermen were lodged at the same jail before their acquittal and release on December 7, 2025.

Vasupalli Janakiram, president of the East Coast Mechanised Boat Owners Association, played a key role in the release of the fishermen. The fishermen reunited with their families post-release and are slated for handover to the Indian Coast Guard on Thursday, January 29, at the maritime boundary midpoint.

The release is part of a prisoner exchange programme, following the arrest of stranded fishermen in both countries. India will release 13 Bangladeshi fishermen who were arrested in November 2025 by Srikakulam Coastal Security Police for entering Indian waters.

On October 13, 2025, nine fishermen departed from Vizag Fishing Harbour but were detained by the Bangladesh Coast Guard after drifting into Bangladeshi waters due to engine failure.

