IFR, MILAN Vizag 2026 to bring world navies together: ENC chief

The Vice-Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), stated that 2026 will mark a historic convergence at Visakhapatnam with three major naval events. The International Fleet Review or IFR, Exercise MILAN-26, and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (Conclave of Chiefs) represent the largest gatherings of their kind in India’s history and will be held at Vizag for 2026.

During the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the Vice-Admiral unveiled the national flag at the naval base and reviewed a ceremonial parade with over 500 personnel from ships, air squadrons, submarines, shore establishments, the Sea Cadet Corps, and the Defence Security Corps.

He expressed that the Navy symbolises India’s maritime resilience and strength, sustaining a high operational tempo through bilateral and multilateral exercises. ENC ships visited 220 foreign ports in 2025, including Port Moresby (PNG) and Suva (Fiji). Coastal security was maintained and enhanced through the Sea Vigil, Op Sentinel, Sajag, Op Prasthan, and Sagar Kavach. Combat readiness was upheld through significant exercises, including Trishul-25, TROPEX, Jal Prahar, and AMPHEX.

The Vice-Admiral also highlighted the anticipated introduction of six advanced warships in 2025, along with enhanced anti-submarine and rescue capabilities through the commissioning of Anjadip (an ASW shallow water craft) and Taragiri (a Nilgiri-class frigate).

He emphasised the importance of maritime strength amidst global strategic competition and urged readiness for Phase II of Operation Sindhu.

The International Fleet Review or IFR in 2026 will showcase foreign naval ships and aircraft carriers from 20 countries, with the President of India reviewing the fleet on February 18, in Vizag. Exercise MILAN-26 will spotlight interoperability, as the International City Parade and maritime conclave showcase camaraderie and debate present-day challenges under India’s stewardship.

