Light Dark
More...

    Now Reading: Nine fishermen, freed by Bangladesh, reach Vizag

    1
    • 01

      Nine fishermen, freed by Bangladesh, reach Vizag

    Light Dark

    Nine fishermen, freed by Bangladesh, reach Vizag

    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam3 minutes ago

    Fishermen of Vizianagaram return safely from Bangladesh custody

    The nine fishermen of Vizianagaram district, who were taken into custody by the Bangladesh Coast Guard on the charge of crossing the border, reached Visakhapatnam on 2 February.

    They were in Bangladesh custody for over three months.

    Though decks were cleared for their release a couple of days ago, technical obstacles delayed the process.

    The fishermen were received by the officials when they reached Visakhapatnam.

    Also read: CREDAI Vizag hails budget as progressive and real estate sector-friendly

    Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

    Related Posts

    Previous Post

    Next Post

    Loading Next Post...
    Search
    Popular Now
    Show More
    Scroll to Top
    Loading

    Signing-in 3 seconds...

    Signing-up 3 seconds...