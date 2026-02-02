Fishermen of Vizianagaram return safely from Bangladesh custody

The nine fishermen of Vizianagaram district, who were taken into custody by the Bangladesh Coast Guard on the charge of crossing the border, reached Visakhapatnam on 2 February.
They were in Bangladesh custody for over three months.
Though decks were cleared for their release a couple of days ago, technical obstacles delayed the process.
The fishermen were received by the officials when they reached Visakhapatnam.
This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu