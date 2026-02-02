CREDAI Visakhapatnam proposes centralised STPs for apartments

The CREDAI Visakhapatnam body has advocated for the establishment of a centralised mechanism and structure in light of the increasing concerns regarding the operation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in large apartment complexes. This initiative is aimed at enhancing environmental compliance, operational efficiency, and overall safety.

Current government regulations mandate buildings with over 100 abode units to install STPs. These systems play a vital role in wastewater management. The apartment association is handed over the responsibility to manage them after completion of the construction. In most cases, associations hire a third party for these services due to their own lack of expertise and limited knowledge in this area.

When STPs fail, the responsibility of damage control shifts to the builder, who is held accountable, even after handover.

E. Ashok Kumar, president of the Vizag chapter of CREDAI, highlighted that numerous apartment associations delegate this responsibility to agencies without conducting comprehensive background checks. Regardless of the agencies’ service history, safety measures, or preparedness, this approach has led to service disruptions and significantly increased safety risks in various situations.

To fix the barrier, the CREDAI Visakhapatnam has proposed communal STPs in lands allocated by the government, in closer proximity to high-rise or highly populated developments.

This approach is designed to ensure effective management of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), featuring fully equipped and rigorously monitored services to reduce safety risks. The treated water can be utilised for gardening and enhancing urban greenery, thereby benefiting the environment and promoting water conservation, the President noted.

According to the CREDAI body, this initiative can effectively and efficiently manage wastewater management, while also ensuring a proper channel of coordination between the government, builder, and residents, significantly improving the standards of fast-growing urbanisations like Vizag.

