Vizag traffic congestion persists despite NH-16 diversions

Vizag city has seen a surge in traffic congestion in recent times. The National Highway-16, which started operating to alleviate traffic congestion, has also not yielded any relief. The new highway, set by the traffic police to divert the traffic caused by heavy vehicles to Lankelapalem and near Anakapalle.

The newly constructed highway, which stretches across 52 km and across six lanes, is mostly complete except for a few stretches, and travels via Pendurthi and Sabbavaram. Heavy vehicles headed to Anakapalle, Rajahmundry, and Vijaywada from Srikakulam get diverted to Anandapuram after the operation of this new highway. Additionally, heavy vehicles headed to Srikakulam, Odisha, and West Bengal must pass through Anakapalle and not use the city roads.

Despite the new regulations, traffic congestion is still a common occurrence due to traffic violations that take place during the night. The traffic bottlenecks are namely, Isukathota, Kancharapalem, Kommadi, Yendada, Hanumanthwaka, Thatichetlapalem, Gajuwaka and Kurmannapalem, as heavy vehicles continue to use city roads during peak hours, despite regulations stating that these vehicles can enter city roads only between 10 PM and 8 AM.

