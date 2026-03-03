Indian Railways RailParcel scheme started in Vizag & key cities

Indian Railways has launched RailParcel, a pilot project aimed at enhancing rail-based parcel movement across seven cities, including Vizag, Guntur, Rajahmundry, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad, within the South Central Railway zone.

The pilot is digitally enabled through ROQIT, a platform developed by AION-Tech Solutions Limited, which provides a workflow and coordination layer for parcel operations during the proof-of-concept phase. The primary objective of RailParcel is to introduce digitalisation of booking and operational processes, enhance shipment visibility, and enable interoperability with existing railway systems, including CRIS, in cities such as Vizag, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, and Guntur.

The initiative aligns with Indian Railways’ broader push to modernise logistics, improve multimodal coordination and leverage its largely electrified network to support more efficient and sustainable parcel transportation.

Also read: Tension in Gulf: TDP initiates measures to help Telugu-speaking people.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.