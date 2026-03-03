Gulf Nations Crisis Support: TDP Help for Telugu People

In view of the tense situation and uncertainty in the Gulf nations, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has initiated coordinated measures to assist the Telugu-speaking individuals facing distress abroad, according to TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao.

Promising all support, Srinivasa Rao said the government and the party stand firmly by the Telugu-speaking people overseas, particularly in this time of uncertainty, amid the Gulf nations crisis. “Over the past four days, the NRI TDP Cell, operating from the party’s central office, has been closely tracking the situation through daily teleconferences with coordinators across the Gulf nations. Immediate response mechanisms have been activated in the areas requiring urgent intervention,” he said.

According to him, local NRI TDP volunteers have been mobilised to extend on-ground support, including arranging temporary accommodation, food supplies and essential safety measures wherever necessary.

“A comprehensive status report is being submitted to the party’s national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The Chief Minister is personally overseeing the developments and issuing directives to ensure swift action. Coordination is also under way with the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate necessary diplomatic engagement and to avert any loss of life while expediting assistance to those affected,” he said.

In addition, the party has established a 24/7 helpline at its central office to respond to any emergencies during the Gulf nations crisis. Individuals requiring assistance may reach out via helpline or WhatsApp at 95500 57623 and 79978 26882 and share relevant details for prompt support.

Also read: Get cracking, VMRDA chief tells engineers

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.