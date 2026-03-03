VMRDA Chairman Directs Engineers to Speed Up Works

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority Chairman M.V. Pranav Gopal has directed engineers at the field level to get cracking and complete works in the time stipulated.

Taking stock of the works taken up by the authority at a review meeting held on March 2, Pranav Gopal made it clear that any lethargy on the part of the officials would not be tolerated.

The chairman suggested that the authorities concerned should take steps to sell the already completed layouts and plots through auction to provide financial support to the organisation.

Commissioner Tej Bharat said that immediate steps should be taken to remove the electricity poles that cause obstacles in the laying of the master plan roads.

He also underlined the need to speed up the issue of TDR to the owners who are losing their properties in the road expansion.

Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, Secretary Muralikrishna, Executive Engineers, and other engineering staff participated in the meeting.

