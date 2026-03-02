Cancellation of Trains Announced for May Works

Owing to safety-related Pre Non-Interlocking (NI) and Non-Interlocking (NI) works in connection with yard remodelling at Rayanapadu (RYP) Railway Station in South Central Railway, the following train services will be cancelled or diverted:

Train No. 12861 Visakhapatnam – Mahbubnagar Super-Fast Express leaving Visakhapatnam will be cancelled from May 1 to 4.

In the return direction, train No. 12862 Mahbubnagar – Visakhapatnam Super-Fast Express leaving Mahbubnagar will be cancelled from May 2 to 5.

Train No. 20809 Sambalpur-Nanded Super-Fast Express leaving Sambalpur on May 1,3 and 4 will be cancelled.

In the return direction, train No. 20810 Nanded – Sambalpur Super-Fast Express leaving Nanded on 2, 4, and 5 will be cancelled.

Train No. 20811 Visakhapatnam-Nanded Super-Fast Express leaving Visakhapatnam on May 2 will be cancelled.

In the return direction, train No. 20812 Nanded – Visakhapatnam Super-Fast Express leaving Nanded on May 3 will be cancelled.

Similarly, Train No. 18519 Visakhapatnam – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express leaving Visakhapatnam from May 1 to 4 will run on a diverted route via Vijayawada (BZA) – Krishna Canal Junction (KCC) – Guntur (GNT) – Pagidipalli (PGDP), due to which the stoppage at Kazipet Junction is eliminated.

In the return direction, train No. 18520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Visakhapatnam express leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus May 1 to 4 will run on a diverted route via Pagidipalli (PGDP)–Guntur (GNT)–Krishna Canal junction (KCC)–Vijayawada (BZA), due to which the stoppage at Kazipet Junction is eliminated.

Train No. 12803 Visakhapatnam–H.Nizamuddin Swarnajayanthi SF Express leaving Visakhapatnam on May 4 will run on a diverted route via Singapuram Road (SPRD)–Lakholi (LAE)–Durg–Nagpur (NGP) and Nagpur (NGP) instead of Vijayawada.

In a press note issued on March 2, the railways requested people to note the changes.

