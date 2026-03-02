Andhra University global revival on Narra Lokesh’s agenda

Minister for Human Resources, IT, and Education Nara Lokesh has declared that he aims to restore Andhra University to its global glory. He also discussed various plans and schemes to ensure the historic universities return to their global reputation as a centre of excellence.

During the review of the university’s centenary preparations, set to take place between March 26 and April 26, Lokesh instructed officials to ensure the centenary celebrations are held on a grand scale. While guiding the officials on the celebrations, he stated that the event should reflect the institution’s historic legacy along with its academic and cultural excellence.

He highlighted the importance of involving both alumni and current students in the centenary celebrations to showcase the university’s impactful legacy. He specifically requested the arrangement of art, music, and literature events, along with conferences featuring distinguished personalities who could address key issues. Dedicated committees will be formed to oversee the celebrations, along with arrangements for media coverage to increase engagement and visibility.

Further, Lokesh directed the officials to prepare a 100-year vision plan for the university in advance. Prof. G P Rajasekhar, the Vice Chancellor of AU, stated that colleges affiliated with AU will also participate.

Also read: Best bridal makeup artists in Vizag for your big day!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.