Operation LUNGS 3.0 begins in Vizag, clears parking encroachments

As part of Operation LUNGS 3.0 in Vizag, seven encroachments in the cellar and stilt floors across various zones of the GVMC were removed on Monday, under the directions of the GVMC, informed Chief City Planner A Prabhakar Rao through a press statement.

GVMC Commissioner has taken the initiative to address the growing traffic congestion in the city. Due to vehicles being parked on roads, footpaths, and open spaces by the public and vehicle owners, roads are becoming narrow, and traffic movement is being obstructed, causing inconvenience to commuters.

With a firm resolve to ensure that cellar and stilt floors in commercial complexes and apartment buildings are used exclusively for vehicle parking, Operation LUNGS 3.0 was launched on February 23 in Vizag. As part of the drive, seven cellar and stilt floor encroachments were removed across four zones by GVMC Town Planning officials and staff with the support of the police department, the Chief City Planner stated.

As part of Operation LUNGS 3.0:

In the South Zone, Ward No. 31 (Dabagardens), one commercial shop was removed .

In the East Zone, Ward No. 17 (MVP Colony, Sector–I), one commercial shop was removed .

In the West Zone, Ward No. 90 (Gavara Veedhi), two visible shops were removed .

In Ward No. 91 (Buchirajupalem Main Road), closed grills were dismantled .

In Ward No. 66 (Gajuwaka Main Road), two encroachments were removed — a temporary tailoring shop at Lucky Shopping Mall and shutters and walls at GBR Shopping Mall.

The Chief City Planner further stated that, as part of Operation LUNGS 3.0, encroachments in cellar and stilt floors are being cleared across the city. Shop owners with businesses in cellars and stilt floors designated for parking are advised to remove these encroachments.

Assistant Planning Officers of the respective zones, Planning Department staff, Secretariat staff, and Police personnel participated in the programme.

