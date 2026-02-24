Light Dark
More...

    Now Reading: Locomotives set to get ‘commercial’ look

    1
    • 01

      Locomotives set to get ‘commercial’ look

    Light Dark

    Locomotives set to get ‘commercial’ look

    Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates2 hours ago

    Waltair Division Locomotives: Commercials turn engines to billboards

    The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has thought innovatively to generate non-fare revenue through the locomotives. It has awarded a commercial advertisement contract on some of the WAP-7 electric locomotives to a Delhi- based Catering and Hospitality Services contractor through an e-auction process for a period of three years till 2028.

    With this initiative, the locomotives will be adorned with company-approved designs, making them more colourful, attractive, and eye-catching to the public.

    Approximately 38.56 square meters of space per locomotive has been earmarked for commercial advertisement in accordance with approved drawings. The contract carries an annual licensing fee of more than Rs 7 lakh with a total contract value of more than Rs 26 lakh, thereby contributing substantially to the division’s non-fare revenue earnings.

    Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Lalit Bohra, in a press note issued on February 23, said the initiative by the division was to utilise the railway assets and locomotives innovatively while maintaining operational excellence and safety standards. By transforming high-eye-catching rolling stock assets into dynamic advertising platforms, the division continues to strengthen its financial sustainability and align with Indian Railways’ broader vision of enhancing non-fare revenue streams, he said.

    Read also: Accused in Arilova murder case nabbed

    Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

    Related Posts

    Previous Post

    Next Post

    Loading Next Post...
    Search
    Popular Now
    Show More
    Scroll to Top
    Loading

    Signing-in 3 seconds...

    Signing-up 3 seconds...