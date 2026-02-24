Waltair Division Locomotives: Commercials turn engines to billboards

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has thought innovatively to generate non-fare revenue through the locomotives. It has awarded a commercial advertisement contract on some of the WAP-7 electric locomotives to a Delhi- based Catering and Hospitality Services contractor through an e-auction process for a period of three years till 2028.

With this initiative, the locomotives will be adorned with company-approved designs, making them more colourful, attractive, and eye-catching to the public.

Approximately 38.56 square meters of space per locomotive has been earmarked for commercial advertisement in accordance with approved drawings. The contract carries an annual licensing fee of more than Rs 7 lakh with a total contract value of more than Rs 26 lakh, thereby contributing substantially to the division’s non-fare revenue earnings.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Lalit Bohra, in a press note issued on February 23, said the initiative by the division was to utilise the railway assets and locomotives innovatively while maintaining operational excellence and safety standards. By transforming high-eye-catching rolling stock assets into dynamic advertising platforms, the division continues to strengthen its financial sustainability and align with Indian Railways’ broader vision of enhancing non-fare revenue streams, he said.

