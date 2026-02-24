Fake GST invoices Vizag case cracked, mastermind nabbed

The Anti-Evasion Visakhapatnam CGST Commissionerate nabbed the mastermind behind fake GST invoices. The total fake invoices totalled to Rs 81.25 crore. Transactions worth Rs 11.54 crore took place.

The government exchequer faced a loss of Rs 11.54 crore. The accused availed of a fake GST tax credit worth Rs 11.54 crore, after generating fake GST and operating through multiple fake entities and enterprises he created. The case was uncovered after inspections were conducted throughout the premises of his various companies. During the inspection, officials discovered that the accused fraudulently controlled the use of ITC through various firms.

The accused, a resident of Vizag, has been charged under Section 69 of the CGST Act 2017. He has been sentenced to a remand of 14 days in custody, following orders from a special judge after being presented in the Economic Offences Court.

