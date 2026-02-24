OTT releases this week bring fresh stories to your screens

Another week, another fresh lineup of stories waiting to be streamed. From gripping thrillers and long-awaited series to feel-good dramas and binge-worthy comedies, OTT platforms are rolling out new titles to keep your watchlist full. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick weekend binge or something to savour episode by episode, here’s a curated look at what’s worth watching on OTT this week. Top OTT releases this week to binge-watch!

1. Paradise – Season 2

A controlled and organised community, almost too good to be true, becomes the centre of a deep dark mystery, after dark secrets from the past resurface. Heavy surveillance and power dynamics play a crucial role in restoring the lost trust. The season follows key residents as they slowly uncover the truth about why they are there, who is watching them, and how much of their lives has been carefully engineered. With deeper secrets, shifting loyalties, and darker truths about control and survival, the series pushes its dystopian mystery story into even more dangerous territory.

Streaming from: Streaming now

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. Psycho Saiyan

Kartik, a youngster from Ujjain, falls obsessively in love with Charu, who reciprocates his feelings. Due to Charu’s messed-up familial circumstances, she is held captive by the villain Huntry Chauhan, played by Ravi Kishan. The movie shows how things spiral out of control in their quest to unite.

Streaming from: February 25

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

3. The Bluff

A former pirate, Ercell, played by Priyanka Chopra, is a devoted mother who vows to protect her family. She has long buried her past, but her former pirate captain, a greedy man, keeps disturbing her newly built life in the quest to find the hidden treasure. She is forced to opt back to her old habits and use her old skills to protect her family.

Streaming from: February 25

OTT Platform: Prime Video

4. Bridgerton Season 4- Volume 2

The second part of the season will focus on the increasing tensions between Benedict and the Bridgerton family, while he also navigates the growing distance between him and Sophie. While Sophie is reluctant to be a mistress, her evil stepmother threatens her. In the near end, Benedict has to choose between aristocracy, his family, and his true love.

Streaming from: February 26

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Ikkis

This biopic is about India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Based on true events, the movie showcases Arun’s courage as he led his battle tank towards Basantar against overwhelming odds.

Streaming from: February 26

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. One Battle After Another

Leonardo DiCaprio plays Bob, and Teyana Tyler plays Perifidia Beverly Hills, his partner. Bob is raising his independent and strong-willed daughter, Willa, after Perifidia betrays him and his clan during a confidential mission. His old friends stick by his side during tough times. He complicates his own life after joining a white supremacist group, the Christmas Adventurer’s Club.

Streaming from: February 26

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

7. Accused

Konkona Sen Sharma plays Dr Geetika Sen, and Pratibha Ranta plays her wife, Dr Meera. When life was going picture perfect, and the couple was about to adopt their child, a very public allegation was slapped on Geetika, accusing her of sexual harassment in the workplace and predatory behaviour. This allegation takes a toll on the duo’s marriage, as Meera sets out to know the truth.

Streaming from: February 27

OTT Platform: Netflix

8. Roslin

Roslin, a bookworm who reads before bedtime, is haunted by recurring nightmares of a green-eyed man. She sees this nightmare again and again every night, and starts to feel the man’s presence in her real life. Her parents brush it off as a psychological problem. Her world turns upside down after the man arrives at her home as a guest, and her parents refuse to believe her.

Streaming from: February 27

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

9. Sangamarmar

Aditya and Amrita fall hopelessly in love, ready to do anything and everything to be with each other. But their world comes crashing down after Amrita has to forsake her old life and opt for a new, totally changed and unforeseen life and responsibilities. Amrita’s new life and societal norms compel her to leave Aditya, who is not ready to give up on her.

Streaming from: February 27

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

10. Black Phone 2

Set in 1982, the story follows Finney four years after he broke free from a serial kidnapper. His sister, Gwen, starts seeing nightmares from the future. While Finney deals with trauma and anger due to his childhood, the siblings move to a winter cabin where their mother once worked. A supernatural being, known as The Grabber, starts to disturb Gwen’s mental state.

Streaming from: February 28

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

11. Bugonia

This movie is an adaptation of the South Korean cult favourite, Save the Green Planet. Emma Stone plays the pharmaceutical CEO Michelle Fuller, who is sharp, meticulous, and calculated. Michelle is kidnapped by extreme conspiracy theorists Teddy and his neurodivergent cousin Don, who think Michelle is an alien or an evil person planted to destroy the planet. They put her through extreme cleansing and keep her hostage under the delusion that they are saving the plant.

Streaming from: February 28

OTT Platform: JioHostar

February has already seen the release of some of the most-awaited OTT titles, and the final week of the month is ending on an equally exciting note, with a wide range of new releases across genres to choose from.

