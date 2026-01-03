9 Upcoming Kdramas in January 2026: Full Release Guide!

2026 is starting with a lot of Kdramas scheduled to release in January. Starting from intense political thrillers to cheesy romcoms, the season of Kdramas is really here! Some of the most anticipated Kdrams include the latest season of South Korea’s hottest dating reality show, Single’s Inferno, a time-travelling series, The Judge Returns, starring Ji Sung, Park Hee-son, and Woh Ji-ah, among others. Here are 9 new upcoming Kdramas that are releasing in January 2026 that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

9 upcoming Kdramas releasing in January to kickstart 2026 with a bang!

1. My Korean Boyfriend

Five Brazilian women, all at different stages of life and love, travel to South Korea in hopes of finding love and meet their crushes. Can the women find true love in this reality show?

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming now

2. The Judge Returns

Lee Han Yeong is a firm believer of justice in the courtroom and sentenced a rich conglomerate chairman to life in prison, defying the orders of his superiors, only to be killed for it. Life gives him a second-chance to make things right and avoid being killed.

OTT Platform: MBC, HBO Max, Viki, Wavve

Streaming from Jan 2

3. To My Beloved Thief

This historical romantic comedy will remind you of the iconic Kdrama Secret Garden! The story revolves around a noble woman who disguises as a man to become a righteous thief and a prince who vowed to capture the thief. Chaos ensues when the duo swap souls and romance starts brewing between them.

OTT Platform: KBS2, Netflix, Viki, Wavve

Streaming from Jan 3

4. Spring Fever

After an emotionally distressing situation in Seoul, Yun Bom moves to the small town of Sinsu to start anew as an exchange teacher. Yun Bom meets Seon Jae Gyu, a charming man with unexpected charm who is also her student Seon Han Gyeol’s uncle.

OTT Platform: tvN, TVING, Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from Jan 5

5. Can This Love Be Translated?

This new Kdrama explores the relationship between a global celebrity and a multilingual translator as they travel around the world, filming a TV show together. They get lost in translation when they face complex situations that make them address their emotions towards each other.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from Jan 16

6. No Tail To Tell

Starring Kim Hye-yoon and Lomon, this quirky romcom is sure to make you swoon! A nine-tailed fox woman, Eun-ho meets with an expected accident with a renowned soccer star, Kang Si-yeol, that turns her human. This begins the start of Eun-ho’s journey of exploring human emotions and navigating through responsibilities.

OTT Platform: SBS, Netflix

Streaming from Jan 16

7. Undercover Miss Hong

Set in the late 1990s, Hong Geum Bo is working as an elite supervisor for the Financial Supervisory Service. To uncover a slush fund, she goes undercover with a false identity as a young graduate at Hanmin securities company. She meets her ex-lover, Sin Jeong U, who is the CEO of the company.

OTT Platform: tvN, TVING, Netflix

Streaming from Jan 17

8. Positively Yours

A hardworking manager and her CEO’s one-night stand turns out to be a chaotic event after they find out that she is pregnant. The Kdrama revolves around how the duo navigate through the seemingly messy situation and fall for each other.

OTT Platform: Channel A, Viki

Streaming from Jan 17

9. Single’s Inferno Season 5

The most popular Korean dating show is back with another steamy season! The latest season of Singles’s Inferno promises a bigger cast, more thrilling island experience, and never-ever-before romantic tension.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from Jan 20

With these 9 upcoming Kdramas releasing in January 2026, pick a favourite out of the list, make plans, and start streaming them! Let us know in the comments which of these kdramas you will be watching this month.

