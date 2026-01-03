Vizag court sentences 20-year imprisonment to duo in POSCO case

In April 2025, two men, aged 32 and 24, were accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. A case was registered at the Bheemili Police Station by the girl and her family. The 32-year-old convicted offender was accused of committing the heinous crime, while the 24-year-old convict assisted him in committing the grotesque act. These two persons were sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences or the POCSO Act case by the Vizag court.

After the case was registered, the police filed a chargesheet, and in June 2025, the two men were formally charged under the POCSO Act. Subsequently, the Vizag Court sentenced the men to rigorous imprisonment and fined each Rs 25,000 and also directed the Government to pay Rs 40,000 to the victim’s family.

The POCSO Act (Protection of Children against Sexual Offences) is a landmark Indian Law designed to protect pupils aged under 18 from sexual abuse, exploitation, and molestation. The Act mandates speedy trials, child-friendly investigation procedures, and the establishment of special courts.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh RTC gears up with 7,500 Buses for Sankranti from Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.