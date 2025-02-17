While people in relationships had a memorable Valentine’s day out, singles had it hard. There might be some hopeless romantics who wait for the moment love approaches them and those who contemplate getting back with their ex, just to feel loved.

If you belong to this category, don’t worry, confusion is part of life. To commemorate your survival as a single through Valentine’s week and Day, here’s a reward – a curated list of classic must-watch romance movies based on the tropes you love!

1. Classic Rom-Coms!

Everybody loves a romantic comedy with great aesthetics, good looking characters and hopeful plot line, right? If this is what your heart desires, then you should definitely check out Darling [Sun NXT], 10 things I hate about you [Hotstar], Jalsa [Youtube], and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayange [Netflix] for your fix of some of the most beloved rom-com classics!

2. Enemies To Lovers

The Enemies to Lovers trope has everything -healthy yet competitive rivalry and sarcastic banter which would create the tension and atmosphere for the leads to get to know each other more. The romance will blossom when an angry but sincere confession is made, proclaiming the ever-present love they feel for the other.

These are some movies to indulge in for that experience: Ninne Pelladatha [Hotstar], Nuvvu Naku Nachav [Amazon Prime Video], Oohalu Gusagusalade [Hotstar], and The Proposal [Netflix].

3. Second Chance

Every now and then, we always wonder-what if? What if that horrible argument never took place in that relationship? Would love still survive if a second chance is granted? Raja Rani [Hotstar], The Notebook [Netflix], and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju [Hotstar], explore this possibility along with catchy songs, stunning filmography and hopeful plotlines!

4. Soulmates

The Soulmates trope plays a key role in every mythology, be it the Red Thread of Fate, Plato’s Symposim, or the Twin Flame concept. This trope makes us believe that we all have that special someone in the world!

If this is your kind of romance, then you must watch movies like Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari [Sun NXT], Sakhi [Youtube], and Serendipity [Netflix]. These movies explore the delicate concept of two souls connecting with each other, no matter what their circumstance, origin or situation is.

5. Fake Dating and Marriage

An elaborated extension of the enemies to lovers trope, the fake dating or marriage trope often starts as an errand or facade and soon develops into a more intimate and personal relationship. To witness the chaos and whirlpool of emotions, start watching Wedding Date [Amazon Prime Video], Missamma [Youtube], and Suddh Desi Romance [Amazon Prime Video].

6. Childhood Friends

Did you have a childhood friend you had a puppy crush on? You wonder about how they are doing and imagine a scenario where you magically reunite and fall in love. These movies are your fix for a trip down the memory lane, where you can remember every silly detail that shaped your crush: When We First Met [Netflix], Murari [Sun NXT], and Thammudu [Netflix].

7. Rich And Poor

A popular trope in serials and movies, the rich and poor trope carries some hope and expectation. The common notion is that people want to believe that someone will love them, even they are rich or poor. That is what carries this trope across the globe, being a beacon of hope to pursue love without fear.

For films with this backdrop you can start watching Nuvvuostanante Nenoddantana, [Youtube] Srinivasa Kalyanam [Amazon Prime Video], and Heirs [Netflix].

8. Slow Burn

Often enjoyed by the ladies, slow burn is a widely popular genre in films and series. If you love a slow burn romance show or film, it is likely that you want someone who will stand by your side through the toughest times, and show endless and unconditional love. Some popular movies in this genre include Pride and Prejudice [Netflix] Magadheera [Hotstar], A Aa [Zee 5], Lost in Translation [Amazon Prime Video].

9. Bittersweet Ending

If none of the tropes interest you and you just want to just cry your heart out and let out the sadness bottled up in you, watch Sitaraman [Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar], Shyam Singa Roy [Netflix], Varsham [Sun NXT], and La La Land [Amazon Prime Video].

So, what’s stopping you? Bundle up your comfy blankets, grab your quintessential comfort food, dim the lights and dive into your choice from this list of must-watch romance movies!

